Search continues for 2 missing after Petawawa helicopter crash

More than 24 hours after a military helicopter crashed into a river northwest of Ottawa, a search and recovery effort to find two missing crew members continues and many questions about what happened that night remain unanswered.

The Department of National Defence (DND) said a CH-147F Chinook carrying four Canadian Armed Forces members on a training flight crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa just after midnight Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said an unspecified number of crew were killed. Military officials have not confirmed that any crew members were killed or are presumed dead.

Two members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron had been reported missing earlier in the day, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Military members — with air support out of Petawawa and 8 Wing Trenton — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and local firefighters searched the area Tuesday.

A search and rescue turned to a search and recovery operation late Tuesday afternoon, according to DND.

Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Wednesday that the town is in close contact with the garrison and that the search is ongoing.

Boats with people in uniform were seen searching the river early Wednesday.

A military spokesperson told Radio-Canada in a text message that no update was available and that the focus is on supporting the families affected.

Serviss said it's a "tremendously emotional time" for the town, which has close ties to the squadron and is very familiar with its Chinook helicopters.

"Every day you hear them and you see them flying around. There's not a person in this town that doesn't have an association or a relation with somebody that works at 450 Squadron."

Petawawa, Ont., Mayor Gary Serviss at Town Hall on Tuesday. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

What is 'search and recovery'?

The president and CEO of IAMSAR Solutions, a Canadian company that specializes in aeronautical and maritime search and rescue, said the distinction between rescue and recovery comes after three criteria are met.

The first, said Jean Houde, is that the search area has been covered extensively.

"That means that where we think or where the people at the [rescue co-ordination centre] think the missing people are, it has been searched with a great amount of coverage," he said.

The second is that all leads have been exhausted.

"That any piece of information that has been received by the rescue co-ordination centre, in terms of sighting report, police report, some family members, anything has been investigated and nothing came out of it."

A helicopter flies over the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa in eastern Ontario Tuesday during a search and rescue effort. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The third factor comes down to the chances the people missing could have survived.

Houde — who also spent 34 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force — said there are models that teams use to predict survivability.

"They normally don't go beyond 24 hours in most cases. But even though a model may say, you know, 24 hours is the maximum survivability, the search may go on for weeks until the other criteria are met," he said.

"And when you get to that point then the decision has to be made because you can't search forever."

Houde said once the operation becomes a recovery, police take over jurisdiction.

In an email, an OPP spokesperson said they had "no information regarding the ongoing incident."

Barriers set up in water

DND asked boaters to avoid the river near the base and its Black Bear Beach to avoid "potentially hazardous materials from the aircraft" and preserve the crash scene.

The Town of Petawawa stopped taking water from the Ottawa River to its water treatment plant as a precaution and has banned non-essential watering, such as for lawns or gardens.

John Felix, Petawawa's director of public works, said Tuesday the town was pulling water from Pembroke and had three water tanks, which he estimated would last up to four days.

Neighbouring Laurentian Valley and Pembroke asked residents to conserve water because of high demand "as we assist our (neighbours) with an ongoing Emergency."

On Wednesday, Petawawa's mayor said potentially hazardous materials have been contained with booms and that it's possible the water restrictions could be lifted.