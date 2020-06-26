Motorcyclist killed in Petawawa crash

A 42-year-old man died in hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Petawawa, Ont., early Friday morning.

Officers with the Upper Ottawa Valley branch of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Paquette Road between Montgomery and Menin roads just after midnight, OPP said in a news release.

OPP said Darren Stiles of Deep River, Ont., was thrown from his motorcycle and later died in hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

It happened about 170 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, near CFB Petawawa.

Deep River is about another 30 kilometres north of the crash site on Highway 17.