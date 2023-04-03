Driver killed in crash that's closed Highway 17 in Petawawa

Police say a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 17 around Black Bay Road in Petawawa at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, killing one of the drivers.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release issued later Monday morning. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The highway is closed in both directions between Black Bay and Doran Road, south of the town centre and military base.

The province's transportation ministry has an interactive traffic map that says roads in the area of the fatal crash are partially snow-covered.

A sudden blast of snow hit the region around sunrise and there were several collisions on Highway 417 in Ottawa, including one that closed the highway westbound around Bronson Avenue. One lane reopened there around 8 a.m.

Roads there are covered in snow, according to the Ministry of Transportation.