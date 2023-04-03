Content
Driver killed in crash that's closed Highway 17 in Petawawa

Police say one driver was killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 17 around Black Bay Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. The highway is closed in that area.

Crash involved tractor-trailer, highway closed between Doran and Black Bay roads

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash in Petawawa died at the scene. Highway 17 is closed between Black Bay and Doran roads. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Police say a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 17 around Black Bay Road in Petawawa at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, killing one of the drivers.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release issued later Monday morning. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The highway is closed in both directions between Black Bay and Doran Road, south of the town centre and military base.

The province's transportation ministry has an interactive traffic map that says roads in the area of the fatal crash are partially snow-covered.

A sudden blast of snow hit the region around sunrise and there were several collisions on Highway 417 in Ottawa, including one that closed the highway westbound around Bronson Avenue. One lane reopened there around 8 a.m.

Roads there are covered in snow, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

A traffic camera shot of a collision closing part of a snowy highway in a city.
A traffic camera image of one of multiple crashes on Highway 417 in Ottawa the morning of April 3, 2023. This one at Bronson Avenue closed the highway going west. (Ministry of Transportation)
