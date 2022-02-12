Ottawa protest placing added stress on pets and clinics, says veterinarian 

One Ottawa veterinarian says she's concerned about the impact the downtown demonstration is having on pets, both in the care of Ottawa residents and those brought to the protest by supporters.

Dr. Kelly Butler, who owns a veterinarian clinic near the protest, says her regular clients are nervous about visiting her practice, especially visible minorities.

"They're worried about leaving their homes with their pets to even just come to routine care," she said.

"It's more worrisome if they're nervous about coming to us when their pet has an eye problem and ear problems, something particularly painful."

Pet owners can always contact their vet to seek advice if new medical issues emerge during the protest, she said.

Butler also expressed concerns about pets stuck at home when trucks and other vehicles honk their horns, which can scare dogs and cats alike.

"And I hope that there aren't too many pets [at the protest]," she said. "Because they're also, similarly, terrified, but they're that much closer to the source of the noise and strangers."

Vet association monitoring animal welfare

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, a national organization that advocates for animal welfare, has been in contact with governmental agencies and veterinary organizations about the protests.

Dr. Ian Sandler, a practicing veterinarian and a member of the association's national issues committee, said they're trying to understand what impacts the nationwide demonstrations against pandemic rules and the officials making them may be having on animal welfare.

"With respect to Ottawa specifically, I think the biggest disruptions right now to the clinics are their ability to physically get into the clinics," Sandler said, noting disruptions to public transit.

"It has been a difficult time."

He says those stresses aren't appreciated by an industry already stretched thin over the course of the pandemic.

"If their clinic staff is decreased even further because they physically can't get into the facilities, that's very concerning," Sandler said.

Brandon Zweerman, managing director at Ottawa's Animal Emergency & Specialty Hospital near the Coventry Road protest camp, said staff have been inconvenienced by certain road closures but no major issues have arisen.