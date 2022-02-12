Ottawa protest placing added stress on pets, says veterinarian 

One Ottawa veterinarian says she's concerned about the impact the downtown demonstration will have on pets — both those in the care of Ottawa residents and those brought to the protest by supporters.

Dr. Kelly Butler, who owns a veterinarian clinic near the protests, says her regular clients are nervous about visiting her practice, especially if the pet owners are visible minorities.

"They're worried about leaving their homes with their pets to even just come to routine care," she said. "It's more worrisome if they're nervous about coming to us when their pet has an eye problem and ear problems, something particularly painful."

People wearing masks on their walks to the clinic are also "very nervous about coming out of the downtown area," Butler said.

Vet association monitoring animal welfare

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, a national organization that advocates for animal welfare, has been in contact with governmental agencies and veterinary organizations about the protests.

Dr. Ian Sandler, a practicing veterinarian and a member of the association's national issues committee, said they're trying to understand what impacts the nationwide demonstrations may be having on animal welfare.

"With respect to Ottawa specifically, I think the biggest disruptions right now to the clinics are their ability to physically get into the clinics," Sandler said, noting the disruptions to public transit as a barrier to staff accessing their clinics.

"It has been a difficult time."

He says those stresses aren't appreciated by an industry already stretched thin over the course of the pandemic.

"If their clinic staff is decreased even further, because they physically can't get into the facilities, that's very concerning," Sandler said.

Brandon Zweerman, managing director at Ottawa's Animal Emergency & Specialty Hospital, said staff have been inconvenienced by certain road closures, but no major issues have arisen.

Meanwhile, Butler said pet owners can always contact their vet to seek advice if new medical issues emerge during the protests.

She was also concerned about pets stuck at home when trucks and other vehicles honk their horns, which can scare dogs and cats alike.

"And I hope that there aren't too many pets [at the protest]," she said. "Because they're also, similarly, terrified, but they're that much closer to the source of the noise and strangers."