'Unpredictable' weather forces closure of Perth skate trail

A popular attraction in Perth, Ont., will not be opening this winter thanks to the up-and-down weather, its owner says.

"It's essentially Mother Nature," said Ian Pearson, who operates the skate trail at Perth Outfitters, the business he co-owns. "She's unpredictable at the best of times."

According to Pearson, the 400-metre trail meanders through the woods and along the Tay River before ending near Perth Outfitters' log cabin.

He and his wife began Zamboni-ing part of their property approximately five years ago.

While a leisurely skate might be a family-friendly activity, it still takes a lot of work to make the trail operational. Throw in some rainfall like what most of eastern Ontario was hit with last week, and maintaining the trail becomes a tiring task, he said.

That's why Pearson decided to keep the attraction closed this winter.

"It was possible to make good ice. It was impossible to maintain it," he said.

Closure 'frustrating'

In order to make a skate trail, Pearson said the first thing needed is a good batch of compacted snow.

Then, once cold weather is on the way, he'd start gradually layering water over the snow — something that's best done when it's dark outside, as that's when it's coldest.

Ian Pearson said people from 38 countries have skated on his trail. (Perthoutfitters.com)

Once they had a solid base to work with, the couple would bust out the ice resurfacer to smooth out any bumps.

The work doesn't get any easier late in the season, either. Pearson remembers a couples-only, candlelit skate they'd planned on Valentine's Day: while the event was hugely popular, the next day was 6 C and sunny, and he watched his hard work literally melt before his eyes.

"We know the predictability [and] the length of the season is really quite limited," he said.

Pearson said it's hard to analyze how much work is worth putting into something so unpredictable. At the same time, the trail has hosted people from 38 countries — something to be proud of, he said.

The closure is "frustrating," he said, as the trail brought happiness to countless people.

"It's really sad we're not going to be able to see that in people's faces," he said.

Hope remains for local skaters, however: the Town of Perth has announced it will be flooding and maintaining the Little Tay River for skating, Pearson said.

"As soon as Mother Nature cooperates, the Town of Perth is going to be providing an outdoor skating venue," he said. "That's good news for people who want to be outdoors and active in the winter."