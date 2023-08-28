Perth residents wary of 940-home golf course development

Like so many Ontario communities, Perth is struggling to hold onto its small-town charm while facing the realities of rapid growth. (Sam Konnert/CBC)

Residents of Perth, Ont., packed a town hall meeting earlier this month to learn more about a proposed subdivision that would grow their town's population by more than one-third by building hundreds of homes on one of Canada's oldest golf courses.

The proposal by developer Caivan includes 640 detached dwellings, 299 townhomes, 18 roadways, a network of multi-use paths, three parks and stormwater ponds. The development is expected to house between 2,300 and 2,500 people.

"It's a standing joke that the population sign on Highway 7 never changes from 6,000," Mayor Judy Brown told the crowd during the town hall. "It's about to change now."

The sheer size of the proposed development, as well as its location, has captured the attention — and in some cases, aroused the apprehension — of residents.

"I wouldn't characterize this as a good developer if this is what they're proposing for us," resident Ramsey Hart told the town hall.

Perth residents split over building homes over golf course Duration 1:01 Residents of Perth, Ont., weigh in on the debate over a proposed subdivision that would grow the town by about a third, but build over one of Canada's oldest golf courses.

Growing pains

Like many Ontario towns located near larger cities, Perth, which sits about 85 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa, has had to balance its inevitable growth with a desire to maintain its small-town heritage.

The town's population was already expected to grow by nearly 25 per cent by 2038, according to a 2019 comprehensive review.

"People are afraid of losing some of the charm of the town," Brown told CBC. "We don't want to see it become another clone."

Caivan is proposing building 940 homes on the Perth Golf Course, reducing it from 18 holes to nine. (Caivan)

Central to the discussion is the future of the 18-hole Perth Golf Course. Established in 1890, it's regarded as Canada's oldest continuously operating course.

Caivan, which has purchased the land, plans to reduce the course to nine holes to make way for the new community.

Neither Caivan nor the Perth Golf Course agreed to speak to CBC for this story.

"We want to be clear that it's our desire to continue 18-hole golf operations through the end of the 2024 season," the course stated in a letter to its members.

"Should the golf course and its operation cease to exist due to financial or other matters, the lands shall be available for development."

Perth Golf Course, opened in 1890, boasts Canada's oldest continuously operating links. (Sam Konnert/CBC)

Concerns over access

Among the most critical concerns shared by residents is access to the new community.

The land is located just to the east of downtown Perth and south of Highway 7, and is nearly encircled by the Tay River. Currently, the only road in and out of the golf course crosses the river over a single narrow bridge at the end of Peter Street.

The developer is proposing twinning the bridge, but it would remain the only route into the new community. That's despite a 2018 study that concluded two separate bridges would be needed to handle any future growth in the area.

Joanna Bowes, Perth's director of development services, has been spearheading the town's response to the Caivan proposal. (Sam Konnert/CBC)

Some residents are concerned a single entrance will create a choke point that could be inconvenient at best, and dangerous at worst.

"The current access, in my view, is a critical mistake," resident Jack Tannett told the town hall to boisterous applause. "I believe it could cost lives."

Joanna Bowes, Perth's director of development services, agreed, noting the single access point could present a serious problem in a crisis such as the recent tornados that have struck the region.

"If it happens here, people and emergency services won't be able to get in and out," Bowes said.

An engineering consultant hired by the town to peer review the proposal determined that even a twinned bridge falls short.

"A blockage on either side of the bridge will still leave the development with no alternative access point," according to the report.

The developer wants to twin this bridge over the Tay River, but under the current proposal it would remain the sole access point to the new community. Some residents think that's unwise. (Sam Konnert/CBC)

'Tweaks' needed

In addition to concerns over access, Bowes noted the development is not included in any long-term plan for the town.

"The project doesn't conform to the provincial policy statement. It's not consistent with the Lanark County sustainability official plan, or with the town of Perth's official plan," she said, referring to the document that sets out the approved vision for the town's growth.

"That's not to say it can't be. We just need to make some tweaks."

Perth's town council must now weigh the developer's proposal against the concerns of residents, as well as those of its own experts and consultants. (Sam Konnert / CBC)

Caivan has asked the town to amend its zoning bylaws to allow the development to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Bowes's office has asked for further review of such key issues as drainage, parking, winter maintenance and landscaping.

"It's our obligation as the town to consider all aspects of the plan and to make recommendations, take public comments and continue discussions, whether or not we think it's legitimate," she said.

Bowes told CBC the town is still waiting for some key documents from the developer including an updated environmental impact statement. If the town council rejects the proposal, Caivan can appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal.