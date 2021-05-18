Pressure on school board grows after Perth teacher convicted

The head of a shelter for women and children is calling for more accountability and transparency from the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) following the criminal conviction of a former high school teacher that rocked the town of Perth, Ont.

"I would hope … that the school put in place protocols to further protect kids, that there was education put in place to educate kids around sexual assault, around predatory behaviour, around grooming," said Charlene Catchpole, executive director of Leeds and Grenville Interval House. "But to my knowledge, that didn't happen."

Catchpole's own children attend St. John Catholic High School, where Jeff Peters taught for nearly 20 years until his suspension and arrest in November 2019.

In late April, Peters was convicted of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of two former students that occurred between 2013 and 2016. More former students have since come forward to say they were groomed by Peters as far back as 2005.

For the third Tuesday in a row, students at St. John plan to skip online classes in protest this week. Catchpole said her own children have been part of the demonstration, which calls for "positive change."

"I would hope at this point in time, even though we're not physically in school, there could be support meetings for students," she said. "There could be a panel put together ... with the board, teachers and with the administration to answer questions, to take some accountability, to start that path of healing."

Charlene Catchpole, a parent of students at St. John and executive director of Leeds and Grenville Interval House, says the school board needs to answer questions, take responsibility and 'start that path of healing.' (Submitted/Catchpole)

Board statements not enough

CBC has made several requests to the board for interviews and information, but in response has only received a brief statement noting: "Parents and guardians should be assured that CDSBEO has strict rules and procedures in place to protect students, including the duty to report any suspicious incidents, a joint Child Protection Protocol for all schools, training for staff and administrators, engagement of Crisis Consultants and a close working relationship with the Children's Aid Society."

But Catchpole said that provides no comfort for her. In fact, she notes the board's statement lists other agencies including the local shelter, but doesn't offer any services at the school level.

"As a parent and professionally, they've left these young girls with nothing," said Catchpole.

Teachers told not to talk

Some current staff members at St. John say they, too, have felt unsupported by the board.

"We're sick about this situation," said one staff member who asked not to be named because the board has asked teachers not to talk to anyone about the situation.

"We're not getting much support from the board except to say, 'Don't talk about it.' But we need to talk."

Multiple school board employees told CBC they've been upset by Peters's conviction and subsequent fallout, which included unfounded rumours that several teachers held a party for Peters before his sentencing .

The teachers say they need new training on defining boundaries between students and staff.

"I don't remember receiving any guidelines or information about inappropriate behaviour. We should be discussing and dealing with this and be told these are the lines that can't be passed," one teacher told CBC. "We need a snitch line or something."

Peters taught history and religion, and coached sports teams for several years at St. John. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

College connection

In its statement to CBC, the board noted it has referred the matter to the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) for review.

The current CEO of the college, Derek Haime, has his own connection to the board and St. John Catholic High School, as CBC learned from people in Perth.

Haime raised his four kids in Perth before moving on to work in other school boards across the province, eventually becoming head of the OCT in January.

He's a former high school principal with the CDSBEO, and his four children attended St. John Catholic High School, and one was on a sports team coached by Peters.

Haime declined CBC's request for an interview. In a statement to CBC, the college said: "Dr. Haime's role as Registrar & CEO makes it inappropriate for him to comment on this matter or any individual complaint that may be before the College."