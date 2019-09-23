Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dies of injuries from crash in Perth
Ottawa

Motorcyclist dies of injuries from crash in Perth

A 58-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Perth, Ont., on Friday night, OPP say.

Edward Fair, 58, died in hospital Sunday

CBC News ·

A 58-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Perth, Ont., on Friday night, OPP say.

Edward Fair of Perth died in hospital on Sunday.

Fair's motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Drummond Street W. around 10 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, OPP said Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|