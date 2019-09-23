Motorcyclist dies of injuries from crash in Perth
A 58-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Perth, Ont., on Friday night, OPP say.
Edward Fair of Perth died in hospital on Sunday.
Fair's motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Drummond Street W. around 10 p.m. on Sept. 20.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, OPP said Monday.