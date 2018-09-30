New
Perth man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder
A 46-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in Perth, Ont. early Sunday morning.
Victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 46-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in Perth, Ont. early Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon outside a residence on Brock Street South around 3 a.m. At the site, police found a man and two women with serious injuries.
The women were transported to a local hospital and the man was airlifted to Kingston General Hospital by ambulance.
Douglas Schuyler is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.
Police said the accused will be held in custody while he awaits a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.