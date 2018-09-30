Skip to Main Content
Perth man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder
New

Perth man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

A 46-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in Perth, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports about a man with a weapon outside a residence of Brock Street South around 3 a.m. (CBC)

A 46-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in Perth, Ont. early Sunday morning. 

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon outside a residence on Brock Street South around 3 a.m. At the site, police found a man and two women with serious injuries. 

The women were transported to a local hospital and the man was airlifted to Kingston General Hospital by ambulance. 

Douglas Schuyler is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon. 

Police said the accused will be held in custody while he awaits a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us