Perth man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

A 46-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in Perth, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon outside a residence on Brock Street South around 3 a.m. At the site, police found a man and two women with serious injuries.

The women were transported to a local hospital and the man was airlifted to Kingston General Hospital by ambulance.

Douglas Schuyler is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.

Police said the accused will be held in custody while he awaits a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.