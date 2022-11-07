OPP investigating 'discovery of a camera' in staff area of Perth hospital, sources say

The Ontario Province Police (OPP) says it's investigating an incident at one of the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (PSFDH) campuses. Sources tell CBC it involves the discovery of a camera in a staff area of the Perth, Ont., site.

While the police force said it could not offer details about the investigation, internal hospital emails obtained by CBC indicate the hospital launched its own internal investigation and that a sweep by a firm with "extensive experience in the detection of recording devices" found no other cameras at either that campus or its location in Smiths Falls, Ont.

"Going forward we will continue to communicate any information to ensure you feel safe in your work environment," read a Nov. 2 email to staff.

CBC has reached out to the hospital, the CEO of its board of directors and CUPE Local 2119, which represents workers at the hospital.

The hospital's internal emails did not detail if the camera was hidden or whether its use was unauthorized.

An OPP spokesperson told CBC via email on Monday that the Lanark County OPP detachment is investigating an "occurrence that was reported by the hospital," adding that he could not comment further at this time.

Email about manager's departure

CBC obtained several emails sent by the hospital to staff.

One, dated Oct. 20, cited "the discovery of a camera on the hospital premises" and the OPP investigation.

It was followed the next day by an email confirming a manager at the hospital was "no longer with the organization."

One source, who tipped CBC off about the incident, said staff want more information from the hospital about the discovery of the camera, including what room it was found in.

A second source provided CBC with the contents of the staff emails.

CBC has agreed not to name either source as they fear legal repercussions.

In the Nov. 2 staff email about "the recording device investigation," workers were encouraged to contact a member of their leadership team or their Employee and Family Assistance Program online.

"PSFDH continues to work with the OPP as it conducts the investigation," the email read. "The leadership team appreciates your patience and understanding as we work through the matter."