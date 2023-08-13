Perth hospital to tighten change room security after hidden camera found last year

An eastern Ontario hospital says its staff change rooms will require cards to access them after a hidden camera was discovered at one of its campuses last year.

The "wholly unauthorized" camera was found last September in a cleaning supply room some workers used to change, according to an internal note sent by the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital to its staff.

"The hospital regrets any hardship this incident caused its staff members and looks forward to working with staff and their unions to prevent incidents like this from happening and responding appropriately when incidents occur in the future," the hospital told staff.

CBC has obtained a copy of the statement.

According to CUPE Local 2119, the union representing workers, staff used that change room at the hospital's Perth campus to avoid walking from one floor to another with sterile scrubs on.

The union notified the hospital the next day, shared some camera footage and accused a hospital manager of planting the camera, according to the hospital's statement.

The hospital investigated, found the manager was responsible and fired them, according to the statement. A firm also swept both the Perth and Smiths Falls hospital campuses and found no other cameras.

The hospital has declined to comment on its note to staff.

They named the accused in their note, but CBC is not doing so as it's unclear if they face any charges. CBC has asked the Ontario Provincial Police for clarification as the force said it was investigating last fall.

Need to be 'vigilant,' says union

The union also declined an interview but answered questions via email.

John Jackson, president of CUPE Local 2119, said the new change rooms are "an important step toward recognizing there are improvements required to bring a more healthy [and] safe environment to the staff."

"Steps like this help [instill] confidence the hospital is taking the union's concerns seriously," Jackson wrote.

The gender-specific change rooms will only be accessible by card, according to both Jackson and the hospital's internal statement.

"The hospital is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its staff and doing so as transparently as possible in the circumstances," according to its statement. "The hospital is also exploring the possibility of a third change room for non-binary individuals in the future."

Jackson said the hidden camera incident underscores the need for the union to be "vigilant" in the "fight against violence and harassment against hospital workers, especially in a female-dominant workplace."

"There is much work that needs to be done to ensure our members have a safe, secure place when they come to work," he said.