Perth man dies after Friday night crash
Ottawa

Emergency services in Perth shut down Prestonvale Road Friday night after a single-vehicle collision sent one man to the hospital.

OPP responded to the accident, which occurred just before 8:30 p.m.

OPP closed down Prestonvale Road for three hours to conduct its investigation. (CBC)

The driver, Dean Bell, 52, later died from his injuries. 

OPP responded to the call just before 8:30 p.m. and were assisted by local fire and paramedic services.

The road in the Drummond-North Elmsley township was shut down until 11:30 p.m. as OPP conducted its investigation.  

