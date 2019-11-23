Perth man dies after Friday night crash

Emergency services in Perth shutdown Prestonvale Road Friday night after a single-vehicle collision sent one man to the hospital.

The driver, Dean Bell, 52, later died from his injuries.

OPP responded to the call just before 8:30 p.m. and were assisted by local fire and paramedic services.

The road in the Drummond-North Elmsley township was shut down until 11:30 p.m. as OPP conducted its investigation.