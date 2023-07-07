Man dies in personal watercraft incident in Central Frontenac

A Scarborough, Ont., man has died after he was ejected from a personal watercraft on a lake in Central Frontenac, Ont., on Wednesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At about 4:30 p.m. on July 5 OPP were called to Big Clear Lake near Arden, about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston.

A man on a personal watercraft had fallen into the water and did not resurface. He was not wearing a life jacket, OPP said in a media release issued late Thursday.

OPP and firefighters searched the lake until nightfall, then suspended the search overnight and waited for the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit to arrive.

The search resumed on Thursday, and the body of the man was found by members of the unit just before 3 p.m.

He was 52. His identity has not been released.

It was the eighth death related to boating or paddling investigated by the OPP since the start of 2023, the force said. In six of those incidents, people weren't wearing personal flotation devices.