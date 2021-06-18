Ottawa hospital PSW charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while working as a personal support worker at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, police say.

Police said a "vulnerable" woman was receiving care at the hospital when she was assaulted by overnight between April 1 and 2, according to an Ottawa police news release.

The man, 44, worked as a PSW at the hospital's Civic, General and Riverside campuses from September 2020 until April 2021, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information can call the force's sexual assault and child abuse unit or contact Crime Stoppers.