Long-term care home worker charged with assaulting 87-year-old resident

A personal support worker at a long-term care home in Ottawa has been charged with assault after an alleged incident involving an 87-year-old resident.

The charge against a 25-year-old Ottawa woman was laid after relatives of the alleged victim noticed "unexplained bruising" and installed a camera in the elderly resident's room, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Relatives reviewed the footage and contacted police on March 28.

The 25-year-old woman appeared in court on Wednesday, police said.