Ottawa

Section of Sussex Drive closed after person dies near U.S. Embassy

Ottawa police are asking people to avoid Sussex Drive and Clarence Street after emergency services responded to reports of a man setting himself on fire. The person was later pronounced dead.

WARNING: This story contains distressing details

The police arson unit, fire marshal and coroner's officer are all part of the investigation, police said. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Ottawa police are asking people to avoid Sussex Drive and Clarence Street after emergency services responded to reports of a person setting themselves on fire, and they were later pronounced dead.

Emergency crews tried to save the person but they succumbed to their injuries, according to a tweet from police.

The police arson unit, fire marshal and coroner's office are all part of the investigation, police said.

The incident happened near the U.S. Embassy, but police haven't established a link between the incident and the embassy.

A strong gasoline smell lingered at the scene hours after the incident. 

Police say the next of kin haven't been notified.

The death happened in the ByWard Market area near the U.S. Embassy. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
