Person found dead inside tent at Kingston's Belle Park

Kingston police say a person was found dead inside a tent Thursday evening — the third reported death of an unhoused person this month in the region.

According to a Kingston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Belle Park at about 7 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

Police have not released the person's identity. Ontario's chief coroner's office is investigating with police assisting.

In an emailed statement, Const. Anthony Colangeli said there's no risk to public safety.

A wide area at the park was cordoned off with police tape Friday morning, blocking off what appeared to be a collapsed tent and a tarp.

2 deaths within hours of each other

The death in Belle Park happened the same day a man was found by a friend at a homeless encampment near Robert-Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que.

The man in Gatineau was pronounced dead at the scene and the death remains under investigation.