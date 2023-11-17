Person found dead inside tent at Kingston's Belle Park
3rd reported death of unhoused person in region this month
Kingston police say a person was found dead inside a tent Thursday evening — the third reported death of an unhoused person this month in the region.
According to a Kingston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Belle Park at about 7 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.
Police have not released the person's identity. Ontario's chief coroner's office is investigating with police assisting.
In an emailed statement, Const. Anthony Colangeli said there's no risk to public safety.
A wide area at the park was cordoned off with police tape Friday morning, blocking off what appeared to be a collapsed tent and a tarp.
2 deaths within hours of each other
The death in Belle Park happened the same day a man was found by a friend at a homeless encampment near Robert-Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que.
The man in Gatineau was pronounced dead at the scene and the death remains under investigation.
Earlier this month, 67-year-old Diane Hebert was also found dead inside her tent in Cornwall, Ont.
With files from Dan Taekema