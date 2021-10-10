3 injured in collision involving police vehicle on Aviation Parkway

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a collision involving at least two vehicles, including an Ottawa police cruiser, in the city's east end Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Aviation Parkway near Privé La Cité just before 8 p.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover, Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person who needed to be extricated. Photos from the scene show one vehicle on its roof and an Ottawa police cruiser with damage to its front end.

Two people were rushed to the trauma centre, while another was taken to the Montfort Hospital, paramedics said. There was no information immediately available on the extent of the people's injuries.

Northbound Aviation Parkway is currently closed between Privé La Cité and Ogilvie Road.