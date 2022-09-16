Person dies in triple stabbing near St. Laurent Shopping Centre, police say

One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a stabbing near the St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon, according to Ottawa police.

The victim was taken to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has since died.

Paramedics said the two injured people were in serious but stable condition, and were also transported to the Civic campus trauma centre.

Blood can be seen outside the shopping centre near the bus station, where police vehicles line the road as of early Friday evening.

Police said in a tweet they received a call for a stabbing at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre around 4:35 p.m.

A police operation is in progress and the homicide unit is investigating. Police are asking people to avoid the area, but say the area secure.

OC Transpo tweeted that St-Laurent Station was closed on Friday afternoon. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Train station closed

OC Transpo tweeted that St-Laurent Station was closed. Trains are still running through the LRT station, but will not be stopping, it said as of 6 p.m.

Buses are available on St. Laurent Boulevard, OC Transpo said.

A spokesperson for the mall said the shopping centre and its parking lot are open and operating as usual.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this unfortunate incident," the spokesperson said in an email.

Byron Statham, a shopper, said he is also thinking of commuters who may have witnessed the incident.

"There's going to be some people who saw this, who are going to be impacted," he said.

"To see this happening, this close, this didn't happen at night, this happened in broad daylight ... that's rush hour," he told CBC.