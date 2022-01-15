Woman found dead after falling through ice in Prince Edward County

A 59-year-old woman has died after falling through some ice in Prince Edward County, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The woman was reported missing on Friday afternoon, according to an OPP news release.

Police were told she had been seen walking her dog out on some ice near County Road 20 and after an initial search she was found deceased in the water. Her dog has yet to be found.

Police are urging residents not to assume ice surfaces can support their weight, despite how sturdy they may look.

"The temperatures have been erratic this winter and much of the ice is not thick enough to safely support people," the OPP said in its release.

Those who do venture onto the ice are strongly encouraged to use safety gear such as survival suits.