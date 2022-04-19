Western Quebec church closes, hopes heritage status will help pay for repairs

The more than a century-old church in the western Quebec village of Perkins is closing its doors next month until it can raise the funds it needs for repairs, which may require a change in ownership and heritage status.

Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue, which sits within the municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que., is set to close on May 1.

President of the parish council Louise Plouffe said over the years there has been structural damage to the church and it has now become a danger to those who use it.

The pandemic drained the parish's resources and the number of churchgoers declined sharply in the last few years, which means it will take time to raise the necessary funds, Plouffe said.

"We face huge expenses and we do not have the financial means to pay them. In this case, these are major repairs, some urgent, which will exceed a million dollars," Plouffe said in French.

She doesn't know how long the building will be closed, but the parish will continue to gather in a room at the elementary school in Perkins.

Heritage designation being considered

The church is talking to the municipality about the idea of transferring ownership of the building.

"It is a jewel of the town and the municipality would like to take it over and transform it into a community environment," Plouffe said, adding the costs of doing so are also prohibitive to Val-des-Monts.

The municipality is looking at officially recognizing the building's heritage value, which would mean it can apply for cultural funding from the province to help with the church's restoration.

Plouffe expects the rest of the money would come from community fundraising.

Once the project is finalized, the town would own the building and it would be used both as a gathering space for worship on Sundays and to host community activities.

"We will do our best to save the building and return it to the municipality for community use," Plouffe said.

More than 100 years of history

Built in 1906, the Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue church was designed by Charles Brodeur, an architect from Gatineau, Que., who worked on other churches in the area and Hull's Bank Hotel.

Dominating the hamlet, the church is visible from afar with its silver steeple and tall brick structure. It replaced a chapel first erected in 1857.

When the church welcomed its first resident priest, sermons alternated between French and English because the parish at the time had a large number of Irish miners, according to the website of the heritage network Réseau du patrimoine de Gatineau et de l'Outaouais.