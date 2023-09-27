Residents restless over not-so-rapid highway bridge replacement

Pedestrians and vehicles are being detoured off Percy Street as construction work to prepare the bridge for replacement continues.

The rapid bridge replacement on Highway 417 over Percy Street in Ottawa is proving not so rapid and residents who live nearby are growing restless as they deal with increased traffic on their normally quiet street.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) was expected to tear down the current overpass and lift a new one into place between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, but postponed the project until further notice hours before closures were scheduled to start.

The city was dealing with heavy rain and flash flooding at the time but the MTO hasn't explained the delay.

Another recent attempt was also delayed, according to Coun. Tim Tierney, who chairs Ottawa's transportation committee.

"It's actually crickets," Tierney said, describing the communication the city has had with the MTO.

"We're really desperate for the province to tell us when it's going to happen because we have to align the policing, we have to align the detour signs," Tierney added.

The MTO said it's trying to confirm new dates.

"The ministry continues to work with its contractor, Kiewit-Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), on confirming the next available dates for the Percy Street bridges rapid replacements," MTO said in an emailed statement.

"Once dates are confirmed, notices will be sent to the public."

Extended detour

The Percy Street bridge replacement is part of years worth of work to widen sections of the Queensway and follows a similar bridge replacement in July over Bronson Avenue.

WATCH | What the Bronson replacement involved:

Watch a time-lapse of the Bronson overpass installation Duration 0:59 Earlier this month, a stretch of Highway 417 through central Ottawa was closed as crews worked to install a prefabricated bridge over Bronson Avenue.

Percy Street remains closed to pedestrians and vehicles under the highway between Catherine Street and Glendale Avenue as construction work near the bridge continues.

Residents who live on Glendale are frustrated with the increased traffic being detoured down their street since the closure started in April.

Glendale Avenue resident Peggy O’Meara stands in front of a now-outdated sign near her home. She is frustrated with the increased traffic on her normally quiet residential street. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

"I'm worried about the little ones more than anything; there are a lot of children on the street," said Eileen Smith, who has lived on Glendale in the Glebe neighbourhood for nearly three decades.

She said drivers are not obeying the 30 km/h speed limit and the heavy traffic flow doesn't belong on the quiet, two-way street bookended by parks.

"It's ridiculous, and … people are frustrated, they get to the [detour] sign, they're frustrated and they race through," said fellow Glendale resident Peggy O'Meara.

The lack of communication about what is causing the delays upsets cyclist David Barbour.

"I'd like to know why it's been delayed … I mean they finished the other bridge in a weekend, right?" Barbour said.

Glebe resident David Barbour wants to know why the bridge replacement is taking so long. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard said city staff are working with MTO to either change detour routes until the work gets started, or to get the work done as soon as possible.

"Obviously it's not a city decision, this is the MTO that's got jurisdiction," Menard said.

"The detours are put in place by them, but we have our own jurisdiction, our own streets that we have been advocating to the MTO to return to residents given the frustration levels we're seeing in that area."