Residents restless over not-so-rapid bridge replacement

Pedestrians and vehicles are being detoured off Percy Street as construction work to prepare the bridge for replacement continues.

The rapid bridge replacement on Highway 417 over Percy Street in Ottawa is proving not so rapid and residents who live nearby are growing restless as they deal with increased traffic on their normally quiet street.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) was expected to complete the replacement between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, but postponed the project at the last minute and another attempt scheduled for the last weekend in September has also been delayed, according to Coun. Tim Tierney who chairs Ottawa's transportation committee.

"It's actually crickets," Tierney said when describing the communication the city has had with MTO.

"We're really desperate for the province to tell us when it's going to happen because we have to align the policing, we have to align the detour signs," Tierney added.

What is causing the delays?

The Percy Street bridge replacement is part of work to widen sections of the Queensway and follows two similar bridge replacements in July.

"The ministry continues to work with its contractor, Kiewit-Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), on confirming the next available dates for the Percy Street bridges rapid replacements," MTO said in an email statement.

"Once dates are confirmed, notices will be sent to the public."

Glebe resident David Barbour wants to know why the bridge replacement is taking so long. (Robyn Miller/CBC News)

Percy Street remains closed to pedestrians and vehicles between Catherine Street and Glendale Avenue as construction work near the bridge continues, and residents who live on Glendale are frustrated with the increased traffic being detoured down their street.

"I'm worried about the little ones more than anything, there are a lot of children on the street," said Eileen Smith, who has lived on Glendale in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood, for nearly three decades.

She said drivers are not obeying the 30 km/h speed limit and the heavy traffic flow doesn't belong on the quiet, two-way street that is book-ended by parks.

"It's ridiculous and like I said people are frustrated, they get to the [detour] sign, they're frustrated and they race through," said fellow Glendale resident Peggy O'Meara.

Glendale Ave. resident Peggy O’Meara stands in front of a now outdated sign near her home. She is frustrated the bridge replacement is taking so long because the closure underneath the bridge is causing an increase in traffic on her normally quiet residential street. (Robyn Miller/CBC News)

The lack of communication about what is causing the delays has cyclist David Barbour upset.

"I'd like to know why it's been delayed … I mean they finished the other bridge in a weekend right," Barbour said.

Some residents suspect heavy rain just before the initial replacement date is to blame, but MTO has not provided any updates on exactly what caused the delay.

Shawn Menard, city councillor for Capital Ward, said city staff are working with MTO to either replace detours until the work gets started or to get the work done as soon as possible so things can return to normal.

"Obviously it's not a city decision, this is the MTO that's got jurisdiction," Menard said.

"The detours are put in place by them, but we have our own jurisdiction, our own streets that we have been advocating to the MTO to return to residents given the frustration levels we're seeing in that area," he added.