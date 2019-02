Video

People react to 'unbelievable' demise of LeBreton Flats deal

Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy, the feuding partners behind RendezVous LeBreton Group, failed to reach an agreement in mediation, leaving the deal to develop LeBreton Flats dead in the water.

