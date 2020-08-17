Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pembroke, Pontiac

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Pembroke, Ont., area as well as the Pontiac region of western Quebec.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden, Ont., earlier on Monday but that has since been revised.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Doppler radar showed a potential tornado eight kilometres east of Cobden moving east at 40 km/h, the weather agency said. As of 4:12 p.m., the weather agency changed its statement and said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain and hail is southeast of Pembroke and moving southeast at about 25 km/h.

Westmeath Provincial Park, Locksley, Stonebrook, Huckabones Corners, French Settlement, Government Road, Kathmae Siding, Greenwood, Lower Stafford, Meath and Perretton are all under the severe thunderstorm warning.

So is Fort William and Shawville, Que., in the Pontiac area.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," says Environment Canada.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Avoid areas of the building that could be affected by falling debris such as tree limbs."