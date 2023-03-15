Pembroke's contract with mayor's law firm won't go out for bids

After a quick debate before their holiday break, city councillors in Pembroke, Ont., decided to scrap the idea of revisiting the city's 21-year-old contract with the city solicitor whose direct ties to the mayor has raised concerns — seemingly putting that matter to bed for the next five years.

The city has been paying lawyer Robert Sheppard to represent it on legal matters for decades. Sheppard works at Sheppard & Gervais, the same business Mayor Ron Gervais works.

That relationship has raised eyebrows from both councillors and residents this past year.

Some residents shared they were outraged to learn taxpayers were footing the city's legal bills to a business with direct ties to the mayor and said they believed this was a conflict of interest.

In one case, a resident produced evidence that alleged Gervais worked on the taxpayers' dime as part of the team representing the city in a civil suit while he was an elected official.

CBC News reported last month that the city has been paying tens of thousands of dollars to Sheppard & Gervais, the business, every few months — for a total of $198,526 between January 2022 and March 2023.

The council discussion around the contract was delayed for months after a motion to review the deal and open it up for other bids in April was tabled.

Coun. Troy Purcell brought forward the motion again on Tuesday.

Mayor Gervais declared a "perceived" pecuniary (financial) interest at the beginning of the meeting and justified that saying Sheppard was one of several lawyers the city employs.

Coun. Ian Kuehl announced that he had a "general conflict" regarding the matter, not under the provincial law but under the city's code of conduct. Kuehl is a lawyer in the city and has previously worked at Sheppard & Gervais.

The two left council chambers when the matter was debated Tuesday, leaving five members to decide its fate.

Council split 3-2 on 'long overdue' motion

Purcell urged councillors to bring back the motion to put the contract out for bidding to show the council's "commitment to municipal government accountability and transparency."

He said this was "long overdue," and said procurement would ensure taxpayers got the best value for their dollars as well as quality assurance.

Coun. Andrew Plummer and Coun. Pat Lafreniere both said they believed council decided in April that it would keep Sheppard & Gervais services for another five years.

"We decided that we would retain Sheppard & Gervais until the next term of council so I'm going to stick with my decision," Plummer said.

Purcell said he never agreed to that and said he reviewed meeting notes that indicate his motion had, in fact, been tabled.

"I don't know why some councillors do not support going out for market for professional legal services," said Purcell, adding other residents are questioning the Sheppard & Gervais relationship.

The chief administrative officer David Unrau clarified that councillors voted on a separate motion in April.

It asked Unrau to prepare an amendment to the procurement bylaw to:

Limit all contract awards to no more than five years. Include a transition provision for any current contracts without an end date to "be deemed to start a five-year period upon passing of the new bylaw." To table Purcell's motion "for the time being and returned at the meeting of council at which the above amendment … is brought forward."

Councillors passed the amendment to the procurement bylaw in May, not April. Purcell's motion was not discussed at that meeting.

In a recorded vote, Coun. Ed Jacyno, Plummer and Lafreniere voted against bringing this matter back and debating on putting the contract up for procurement in the upcoming months.

That defeated Coun. Brian Abdallah and Purcell's votes in favour of the motion.