Go Kings Go: Book marks century of hockey royalty in Pembroke

In one form or another, the Pembroke Lumber Kings have been at it for a century, churning out hockey championships and future NHLers at a pace that made other teams jealous.

It was also in Pembroke that the late Bryan Murray, longtime GM of the Ottawa Senators, once honed his coaching craft.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning recently met up with hockey historian Jamie Bramburger in the team's old arena to hear that story and others from his new book, Go Kings Go: A Century of Pembroke Lumber Kings Hockey.

"The Lumber Kings fired him as a coach after he went to the Centennial Cup playdowns two years in a row. And three years later he was coaching in the NHL with Washington," Bramburger said, adding that Murray was let go for siding with the players in a dispute with management about bus heating and meal money.

"As it turned out, that firing set him up for a great career as a professional coach and general manager in the NHL."

Go Kings Go! The Lumber Kings have enjoyed a loyal local following. (CBC Archives, 1973)

Lumber Kings alumni

Some of the most famous Lumber Kings alumni include three Hockey Hall of Famers.

"[It's] quite extraordinary, when you think about a town of about 10,000 people in the 1920s era, which is when those three Hall of Famers came out of here," Bramburger said.

The big names include:

Frank Nighbor , a Hockey Hall of Famer who started out in the Pembroke Debaters for one season, 1910-11, played hockey professionally until 1932, won four Stanley Cups, was the first winner of the Hart Trophy for most valuable player and the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play, and introduced the poke check.

, a Hockey Hall of Famer who started out in the Pembroke Debaters for one season, 1910-11, played hockey professionally until 1932, won four Stanley Cups, was the first winner of the Hart Trophy for most valuable player and the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play, and introduced the poke check. Harry Cameron , a Hall of Famer who started out with the Pembroke Debaters from 1908-11, played professionally until 1933 and then coached, and is thought to have been the first player to curve his shots.

, a Hall of Famer who started out with the Pembroke Debaters from 1908-11, played professionally until 1933 and then coached, and is thought to have been the first player to curve his shots. Hughie Lehman , a Hall of Famer who played goal with the Pembroke Lumber Kings on and off from 1903 to 1908.

, a Hall of Famer who played goal with the Pembroke Lumber Kings on and off from 1903 to 1908. P.J. Stock, who played with the Lumber Kings from 1992-93, and played professionally until 2004 with the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, among others. "The interesting part is, he tells me, 'I never fought in my life until I put on the Pembroke Lumber Kings Jersey.' And if you know about P.J. Stock's career, [he's] not a very big guy, but he made a professional career out of dropping his gloves," Bramburger said.

This is author Jamie Bramburger's first book. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"If you don the jersey of the Pembroke Lumber Kings, there's a much higher expectation. This franchise has won more championships in the Central Canada Hockey League than any other — 14 of them. And when you put on that jersey, and that crown is on your crest, it's special. And the expectation is higher that you are going to win," Bramburger said.

He called it "bad timing" that the book is coming out in what's been an off year for the team, currently at the bottom of the CCHL, but said it's important to honour its history nonetheless.

"The Pembroke Lumber Kings, even if they are having a bad season, are important to our heritage, and we need to support it. It needs to always be here," he said. "Hockey is so important to the community, and you can't win every year. These things happen. It's sports. We'll be OK."

The Lumber Kings celebrate a goal in 1988. (CBC Archives, 1988)