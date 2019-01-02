Massive fire knocks out power in Pembroke, Ont.

A massive fire at a lumber yard knocked out hydro equipment serving Pembroke, Ont., Wednesday night, briefly plunging most of the city into the dark.

Power was restored to most of the community by 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, but a handful of homes were still without service.

The fire started Wednesday night at the Heideman lumber yard on Boundary Road in the community.

Hydro crews had to navigate the flames to make repairs and restore power to 2,770 homes.

The community's Mayor Michael LeMay said the town was incredibly dark, with a red haze lighting up the horizon.

The fire was still burning as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. There was no word on the cause.

Pembroke is about 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.