Pembroke lighthouse destroyed as waters rise
City has now surpassed record water levels seen in 2017
A lighthouse in Pembroke, Ont., has been toppled by rising flood waters that have already exceeded water levels seen during flooding in 2017.
Mayor Mike LeMay confirmed by email Saturday morning that the solar-powered lighthouse in the town's marina was destroyed by rising flood waters.
The marina is leased by the city from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the city will work with the department to try to replace the lighthouse ahead of the summer boating season.
Photos from residents posted on Facebook show the lighthouse floating in the marina.
So far the community has not declared a state of emergency but LeMay said that could change over the next few days as waters continue to rise.
Pembroke sits along the Ottawa River about 150 kilometres upstream of Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.