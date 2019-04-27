Pembroke lighthouse destroyed as waters rise

A lighthouse in Pembroke, Ont., has been toppled by rising flood waters that have already exceeded water levels seen during flooding in 2017.

Mayor Mike LeMay confirmed by email Saturday morning that the solar-powered lighthouse in the town's marina was destroyed by rising flood waters.

The marina is leased by the city from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the city will work with the department to try to replace the lighthouse ahead of the summer boating season.

Photos from residents posted on Facebook show the lighthouse floating in the marina.

So far the community has not declared a state of emergency but LeMay said that could change over the next few days as waters continue to rise.

Pembroke sits along the Ottawa River about 150 kilometres upstream of Ottawa.