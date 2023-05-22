Content
2nd suspect charged in killing of 2 teens in Pembroke

A 17-year-old from Ottawa was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in May 2023. They face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Noah Annis and Alando Davidson from Mississauga were shot to death in May

A police vehicle is parked on a residential street, with an orange barrier in the foreground.
Ontario Provincial Police investigate a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont., on May 22, 2023. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio-Canada)

Another suspect from Ottawa has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of a pair of 16-year-olds last spring in Pembroke, Ont.

Police were called to a Mackay Street apartment building in the eastern Ontario city just before 3 a.m. on May 22, where they found two people with critical injuries.

Both were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead. Not long after, police found the body of a third person near the initial scene.

Four days later, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the two victims as Noah Annis and Alando Davidson, both 16 and both from Mississauga. Both had been shot, police said.

The injured person was also a 16-year-old from Mississauga, police said. 

On Thursday, OPP said in a news release a 17-year-old from Ottawa had been arrested the previous day. The suspect, who can't be identified because of their age, faces two first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, a 21-year old from Ottawa, was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

