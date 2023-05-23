Pembroke homicide victims ID'd as 16-year-olds from Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified two 16-year-olds from Mississauga as the people killed west of Ottawa early Monday morning, and say they were shot.

Officers said Monday they were called to an apartment building on Mackay Street in Pembroke just before 3 a.m., where they found two people who had been critically injured. One later died.

Shortly afterward, police found the body of a third person not far from the initial scene.

On Friday, OPP identified the two people who were killed as 16-year-old Noah Annis and 16-year-old Alando Davidson.

"The post-mortem examinations confirmed … [both] died from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," police said.

They added a third 16-year-old from Mississauga was seriously injured in what they believe was a targeted attack.

The OPP said the investigation continues and people around Pembroke can expect to see a large police presence.

WATCH | Fear in the building where Monday's shootings happened:

'I do not feel safe': Two people were killed around her building Duration 0:42 Speaking with CBC Monday, Maryfrances Jolicoeur said she feels "terrified, scared, and worried about everybody's safety in the building," adding that she was thinking about leaving the city for a few days.

Police in Renfrew County have neither announced any arrests nor shared any information about suspects.

Police have also not released that kind of information in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jonathan Logan in nearby Renfrew on May 19.

The teams investigating the two homicides, which took place about 52 hours and 55 kilometres apart, are communicating, OPP said earlier this week.

Local politicians have also been working this week to try to reassure residents of their safety.