Teenage girl missing since Monday found dead in crash

A teenage girl missing since Monday night has died after being found unconscious in her vehicle on Highway 148 near L'Isle-aux-Allumettes in Quebec.

The 17-year-old girl was last seen leaving Pembroke, Ont., on her way to her home in Fort Coulonge, Que., at about 5 p.m. Monday night. She never arrived home and her family contacted police Tuesday morning.

Her car was found in a ditch on the highway Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec are looking into the crash to determine what happened.



