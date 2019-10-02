Skip to Main Content
Teenage girl missing since Monday found dead in crash
A teenage girl missing since Monday night has died after being found unconscious in her vehicle on Highway 148 near L'Isle-aux-Allumettes in Quebec. 

17-year-old was travelling between Pembroke, Ont., and Fort Coulonge, Que

Police are investigating the crash to determine what happened. (Emily Blais/Radio-Canada)

The 17-year-old girl was last seen leaving Pembroke, Ont., on her way to her home in Fort Coulonge, Que., at about 5 p.m. Monday night. She never arrived home and her family contacted police Tuesday morning. 

Her car was found in a ditch on the highway Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec are looking into the crash to determine what happened. 


 

