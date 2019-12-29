Pair of Pembroke fires suspicious, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there's concern for public safety after two fires at the same Pembroke, Ont., location in the past two months.

According to a Sunday press release from the OPP, the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a fire in the parking lot of an apartment building on Bennett Street on Nov. 19, 2019 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Construction debris in a utility trailer caught fire, police said.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters, but at around 6:30 a.m. on Boxing Day crews were again called to the same spot — this time after a recycling shed caught fire.

While no injuries resulted from either fire, the second one cost an estimated $20,000 in damages.

"Police consider both of these fires to be suspicious. The investigation has found that a small, light-coloured sedan and an unknown driver were in the area during both incidents," the OPP release reads.

After the second fire, the vehicle was spotted travelling along Bennett Street toward Boundary Road.

"People living in the area are asked to report any suspicious activity," OPP said.