Woman drowns while walking dog in Pembroke, Ont.

A woman in Pembroke, Ont., died Friday while walking her dog on the Indian River, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Patricia Smith, 54, was reported missing after the dog returned home on its own, the OPP Upper Ottawa Valley detachment said.

Tracks led police to a stretch of open water on the Indian River near Christie and McGee streets. Rescue crews recovered the Smith's body Saturday afternoon.

"It's very unfortunate," said Const. Shawn Peever on Monday. "Especially at this time of year."

Foul play is not suspected in the woman's death.