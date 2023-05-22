2 dead, 3rd person injured in 'targeted' Pembroke killings

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were killed early Monday morning in Pembroke, Ont.

Officers were called to Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday, where they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other person was still in hospital Monday afternoon with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards, police found a third person not far from the initial scene who was also dead.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, no arrests had been announced.

3 days after Renfrew homicide

The Pembroke killings come only a few days after a 41-year-old man was fatally shot in Renfrew, Ont., roughly 60 kilometres to the southeast.

The suspect in that shooting fled the scene and as of Monday afternoon was still at large.

OPP Const. Mike Mahon said it was too early to speculate if the two killings were related. He also said he didn't have any information on what type of weapon was used in the double homicide.

"Investigators believe the two victims were targeted," he said Monday outside the local detachment.

"Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity — and be mindful of their own personal safety."

'Terrified, scared'

Maryfrances Jolicoeur lives in an apartment building near where the bodies where found.

Jolicoeur said she heard screaming and people running up and down the floor of her hallway around 1 a.m., and later woke up to police cars on the scene and her building cordoned off with yellow tape.

Jolicoeur said she feels "terrified, scared, and worried about everybody's safety in the building."

She also was concerned police hadn't said anything about a suspect, saying she doesn't know if anybody has been arrested or if someone was still "lurking around."

"I do not feel safe at that place at all, whatsoever," she said, adding she plans on spending the night at a hotel and might leave the city for a few days.

UPDATE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UOVOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UOVOPP</a> advise the investigation in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pembroke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pembroke</a> is still ongoing, but members of the public are no longer being requested to remain indoors. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ^bm —@OPP_ER

OPP said Pembroke residents should expect a large police presence in the area. Pembroke is roughly 140 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.