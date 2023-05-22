Content
2 dead, 3rd person injured in 'targeted' Pembroke killings

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were killed early Monday morning in Pembroke, Ont. A third person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Too early to speculate on connection to Friday homicide in Renfrew, say OPP

Police cruisers parked on a sunny street.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were killed early Monday morning in Pembroke, Ont.

Officers were called to Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday, where they found two people with life-threatening injuries. 

Both were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other person was still in hospital Monday afternoon with life-threatening injuries. 

Shortly afterwards, police found a third person not far from the initial scene who was also dead.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, no arrests had been announced.

Police tape around a two-storey brick building.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a residence on Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. Monday. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

3 days after Renfrew homicide

The Pembroke killings come only a few days after a 41-year-old man was fatally shot in Renfrew, Ont., roughly 60 kilometres to the southeast.

The suspect in that shooting fled the scene and as of Monday afternoon was still at large. 

OPP Const. Mike Mahon said it was too early to speculate if the two killings were related. He also said he didn't have any information on what type of weapon was used in the double homicide.

"Investigators believe the two victims were targeted," he said Monday outside the local detachment.

"Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity — and be mindful of their own personal safety."

A person stands with a lanyard around their neck, houses and a street are behind them.
Maryfrances Jolicoeur lives in an apartment building near where the homicide happened, and says she's worried about everyone's safety. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

'Terrified, scared'

Maryfrances Jolicoeur lives in an apartment building near where the bodies where found. 

Jolicoeur said she heard screaming and people running up and down the floor of her hallway around 1 a.m., and later woke up to police cars on the scene and her building cordoned off with yellow tape. 

Jolicoeur said she feels "terrified, scared, and worried about everybody's safety in the building."

She also was concerned police hadn't said anything about a suspect, saying she doesn't know if anybody has been arrested or if someone was still "lurking around."

"I do not feel safe at that place at all, whatsoever," she said, adding she plans on spending the night at a hotel and might leave the city for a few days. 

OPP said Pembroke residents should expect a large police presence in the area.  Pembroke is roughly 140 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa. 

With files from Kimberley Molina and Radio-Canada's Camille Kasisi-Monet

