Pembroke Daily Observer stopping the presses after 163 years

The union representing journalists at the Pembroke Daily Observer says the newspaper, founded in 1855, is shutting down next month.

Unifor said Tuesday the newspaper's parent company, Postmedia, is making the move to pay down its debt.

"We have asked the federal government to help newspapers transition to new and economically sustainable ways to deliver local news but have been met with essentially empty platitudes," said Paul Morse, president of the Unifor branch that represents employees at the Daily Observer along with some 2,000 media workers in Ontario.

"Now, another historic Canadian newspaper will die, and proud Pembroke will face the threat of becoming a local news desert."

The newspaper publishes a print edition Tuesday through Saturday, according to its website.

Neither Postmedia nor the Daily Observer has made an official announcement confirming the closure.