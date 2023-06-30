Pembroke postpones Canada Day fireworks

Pembroke, Ont., is postponing its Canada Day fireworks display due to the risk from forest fires.

In a news release Friday, the city said the display will be pushed back until conditions improve and the region is no longer under a restricted fire zone designation.

Like most of Ontario's central and northern regions, Pembroke is under the designation, although that risk is low, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry map.

Further north, other communities like Sudbury, Timmins and Elliot Lake have also put their fireworks shows on hiatus.

The designation is placed on areas when outdoor conditions are dry or firefighting resources are stretched to capacity. It prohibits campfires and burning grass or debris.

Ottawa is not under a restricted fire zone designation.