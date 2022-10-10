Pedestrian killed after being hit by transport truck near Kingston

The Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a transport truck on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

The OPP said it responded to the scene on the highway's westbound lane just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The 52-year-old pedestrian from Kingston was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It remains unclear why the pedestrian was on the highway.

The OPP is asking anyone with details of the collision to contact the Frontenac detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-5477.