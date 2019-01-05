Ottawa police are investigating after a Via Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian northeast of Fallowfield station Saturday night.

The train was travelling between Ottawa and Toronto when it was involved in a "tragic incident" with a pedestrian at around 7 p.m., Via Rail spokesperson Kaven Delarosbil said in an email.

Ottawa paramedics confirmed later Saturday night that the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

His name has not been released.

Acting Insp. François Daoust said in a tweet that Ottawa Police Service investigators and the force's forensic unit were on the scene near Merivale and MacFarlane roads.

Via Rail was also letting passengers know on social media that they could expect lengthy delays because of the police investigation.

While two trains — including the one that struck the pedestrian — have been delayed, Via Rail had no plans to cancel further trains, Delarosbil said.

As of 9:45 p.m., the 156 passengers on the train involved in the crash were still on board, Delarosbil said, and the train would be resuming its journey once it received clearance.

The passengers on the second train were let off and were sent to their destinations "by alternate transportation," Delarosbil said.



The company is also co-operating with the police investigation, Delarosbil said.