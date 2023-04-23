Pedestrian struck by driver allegedly fleeing police dies

A 46-year-old man who was struck by a car that was allegedly fleeing police last weekend has died, Ontario's police watchdog says.

The man was crossing the intersection at Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue on the evening of April 15 when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an Ottawa police officer had spotted the "vehicle of interest" near Shillington Avenue earlier that evening.

The officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, began to follow the car and — along with other officers — tried to stop the driver.

The driver fled and struck the man, who was rushed to hospital and ended up in an intensive care unit. He died Friday morning, the SIU said on Saturday.

The driver was arrested after the crash.

The SIU investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well as cases where police discharge firearms at people.

It remains unclear why Ottawa police were interested in the vehicle and whether officers were actively chasing it when the pedestrian was hit.