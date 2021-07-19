Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Suspected impaired driver charged after striking pedestrian

Ottawa police have charged a man with impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck late Sunday night just east of downtown.

Man, 46, faces multiple charges including failing to provide breathalyzer

A 46-year-old man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, after a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian late at night on July 18, 2021. (CBC)

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital late Sunday night after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 100 block of Eastwood Place for a collision involving two vehicles, Ottawa police told CBC.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man had been struck by the driver of one of the vehicles. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 46-year-old driver is charged with impaired driving, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failure to take a breathalyzer test.

