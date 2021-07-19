Suspected impaired driver charged after striking pedestrian
Ottawa police have charged a man with impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck late Sunday night just east of downtown.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital late Sunday night after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 100 block of Eastwood Place for a collision involving two vehicles, Ottawa police told CBC.
When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man had been struck by the driver of one of the vehicles. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 46-year-old driver is charged with impaired driving, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failure to take a breathalyzer test.