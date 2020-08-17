Pedestrian killed on Highway 401 near Marysville

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Marysville, Ont., late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene, approximately 25 kilometres east of Belleville, at around 10:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes have now reopened.

Police have not released the victim's identity or any details on the circumstances of the incident.

They're asking for witnesses to contact them. They're also appealing for any possible dashcam footage of the incident.

Investigators with the Lennox and Addington OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.