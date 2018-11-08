Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Kingston, Ont.
A man died after he was struck by a tractor trailer in Kingston, Ont., early Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating
Ontario Provincial Police said the pedestrian was struck around 3:50 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The westbound lanes on Highway 401 were detoured at Joyceville Road and are expected to reopen at noon.
Police are investigating the incident.