Man struck and killed on chemin d'Aylmer

An 89-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on chemin d'Aylmer Tuesday, Gatineau police said.

Chemin d'Aylmer near boulevard Wilfred-Lavigne Aug. 8, 2018. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on this stretch of road this week and has died of his injuries. (CBC)

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Galeries Aylmer mall.

The victim was first taken to the Hull Hospital, then the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, but died of his injuries.

