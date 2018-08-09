New
Man struck and killed on chemin d'Aylmer
An 89-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on chemin d'Aylmer Tuesday, Gatineau police said.
89-year-old died of injuries suffered near Galeries Aylmer on Tuesday
An 89-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on chemin d'Aylmer Tuesday, Gatineau police said.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Galeries Aylmer mall.
The victim was first taken to the Hull Hospital, then the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, but died of his injuries.