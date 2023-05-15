Man struck by vehicle, critically injured in Blackburn Hamlet

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Innes Road in the Blackburn Hamlet area, Ottawa paramedics say.

The collision happened at the intersection of Innes and Bearbrook roads at about 11:26 a.m.

The man's injuries were life-threatening, paramedics said.

The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating. Police had not released any details as of Monday morning.