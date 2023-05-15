Man struck by vehicle, critically injured in Blackburn Hamlet
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Innes Road in the Blackburn Hamlet area, Ottawa paramedics say.
Ottawa police collisions unit investigating
The collision happened at the intersection of Innes and Bearbrook roads at about 11:26 a.m.
The man's injuries were life-threatening, paramedics said.
The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating. Police had not released any details as of Monday morning.