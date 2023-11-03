Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Orléans

Ottawa paramedics say a man was struck by the driver of a vehicle and critically injured in the eastern community of Orléans Thursday night.

Paramedics told CBC they were called to St. Joseph Boulevard near Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was critically injured and resuscitated at the scene before being taken to hospital, they said.

Ottawa police have not shared more details. No road closures are listed there by the city Friday morning.

The crash happened about 15 kilometres east of the city's core.