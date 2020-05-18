Pedestrian struck, killed near Belleville

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Belleville, Ont., early Monday morning.

The person was hit while in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, near the exit for Highway 37, at around 1:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Lennox and Addington County OPP.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian didn't stop, according to police.

The identity of the victim hasn't been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.