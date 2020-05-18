Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck, killed near Belleville
Ottawa

Pedestrian struck, killed near Belleville

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Highway 37 early Monday morning.

Police say vehicle didn't stop

CBC News ·
The identity of the pedestrian hasn't been confirmed, according to a press release from the Ontario Provincial Police. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Belleville, Ont., early Monday morning.

The person was hit while in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, near the exit for Highway 37, at around 1:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Lennox and Addington County OPP.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian didn't stop, according to police.

The identity of the victim hasn't been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now