Pedestrian dies after being struck by city contractor's garbage truck

A pedestrian struck by a garbage truck under contract to the City of Ottawa on Monday morning has died, according to a memo issued Tuesday by the general manager of public works.

The fatal collision happened at about 9:20 a.m. near Tupper Avenue and Joliffe Street near Hawthorne Park, just north of Walkley Road.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died, Ottawa police said.

According to the memo from Alain Gonthier, the truck belongs to Miller Waste Systems.

"The Public Works Department and our contractor, Miller Waste Systems, are saddened by this tragic incident and extend our deepest condolences to this individual's family and friends," Gonthier wrote.

According to Gonthier, the city is "committed to working with the police and contractor to support the investigation and any resulting recommendations."

The city is also "working closely with the contractor to see that appropriate support is in place for the operator involved."

Because the matter is currently under investigation by Ottawa police, the city will not comment further, Gonthier wrote.

Ottawa police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who have footage of the incident, to contact investigators if they have not already spoken to police. Witnesses may call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Cyclist struck and killed by city grader in March

Monday's fatal crash comes a few months after a cyclist was struck and killed by a City of Ottawa grader on North River Road near Donald Street on March 17.

A grader is a piece of heavy equipment used to create a flat surface for roads and at construction sites. They can also be used to clear snow.

A witness told CBC News she saw a female cyclist stopped at the intersection. The grader was behind the cyclist, Sheila Perry said, but then Perry saw it pull forward and turn right, overtaking the cyclist.

Investigations into that incident are also ongoing.