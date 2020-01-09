Woman struck by vehicle outside Ottawa hospital has died
A woman in her eighties who was struck by a vehicle in front of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus on Tuesday has died.
Police appeal to public for witnesses to Tuesday collision on Carling Avenue
Ottawa police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which took place on Carling Avenue near Parkdale Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Police said the collision involved a large vehicle, but did not provide any further details.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.